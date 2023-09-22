Russia becomes Türkiye’s No.1 tourist market

22 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian nationals represent the largest share of the tourist demand in Türkiye. The influx of guests from Russia increased by 45% compared to the last year.

Russia becomes Türkiye’s No.1 country in terms of tourist flow.

In 8 month of this year, 33.4 mln foreigners visited Türkiye, over 13% of them were guests from Russia. Compared to the last year, the flow of tourists from the Russian Federation to Türkiye increased by almost 45%, the Turkish Ministry’s of Culture and Tourism data shows.

Since the beginning of the year, Türkiye has welcomed 4.35 mln Russians, 4.08 mln tourists from Germany, and 2.65 mln guests from the UK.

The main tourist destination in Türkiye is Istanbul. The historical city is followed by Antalya.

In general, the flow of foreign guests to Türkiye in January-August this year is 4.1 mln higher comparing to the last year.