Landing runs out of control in Perm

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
The AnadoluJet airliner skid off the runway when landing in Perm. There are no casualties, the airport is temporarily closed.
Today, a plane with tourists from the Turkish resort of Antalya landed at the Perm airport, but the landing did not go according to the plan: the aircraft skid off the runway.
“The plane of the Turkish airline AnadoluJet, flight TK 3964, rolled off the runway when landing at the Perm airport. There are no injured,”
– representative of the Perm airport informs.
Passengers of the plane were taken to the airport building. The aircraft will be delivered to the parking by means of a tug. According to the airport, there are no visible damages to the plane.