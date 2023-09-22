Landing runs out of control in Perm

22 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The AnadoluJet airliner skid off the runway when landing in Perm. There are no casualties, the airport is temporarily closed.

Today, a plane with tourists from the Turkish resort of Antalya landed at the Perm airport, but the landing did not go according to the plan: the aircraft skid off the runway.

“The plane of the Turkish airline AnadoluJet, flight TK 3964, rolled off the runway when landing at the Perm airport. There are no injured,”

– representative of the Perm airport informs.

Passengers of the plane were taken to the airport building. The aircraft will be delivered to the parking by means of a tug. According to the airport, there are no visible damages to the plane.