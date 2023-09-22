Rossiya Airlines rejected to operate in Georgia

22 Sep. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said the media claims alleging that the Russian-based Rossiya Airlines would start operating in Georgia were “unverified”.

The agency noted that the airline’s application to operate in the country had been rejected twice by the agency.

The agency was responding to the media claims, which earlier asserted that the “Rossiya Airlines would launch flights to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and Black Sea city of Batumi”.

As the body explained, on May 16 and once again on September 14, it had declined Rossiya Airline’s applications to launch regular flights from Moscow to Tbilisi and Batumi, clarifying that the Agency would not allow flights from the mentioned airline, as it was on the EU black list.

The Civil Aviation Agency also added that it would “act in accordance with the above-mentioned decision” for each submitted application in the future.