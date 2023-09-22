Baku responds to Borrell's statement on Karabakh

22 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The statement by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on latest developments in the region deliberately distorts all the realities on the ground and is totally inadequate, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said that the UN has always refrained from condemning almost 30 years of military occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity against Azerbaijanis, and has never commended Azerbaijan’s actions to bring peace and stability in the region following the 2020-war.



The ministry reminded that Azerbaijan’s legitimate measures to eliminate illegal Armenian military forces stationed in its sovereign territories was aimed at preventing further provocations and attacks, and that its allegations about Azerbaijan’s counter-terrorism measures was against the Armenian population was even denied by the Prime Minister of Armenia in its address to the population.

"Open disregard by the EU of a constructive discussions between central Azerbaijan’s authorities and representatives of the Armenian residents held today in Yevlakh that focused on reintegration of the Armenian residents, restoration of infrastructure and organization of activities on the basis of Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan once again attests to narrow political purposes of certain circles within the EU," the statement reads.

It was noted that with regard to allegations on humanitarian situation, and ensuring rights and security of local Armenian residents, we bring to the attention that as a result of today’s discussion Azerbaijan with support of its international partners as well, will provide necessary help to local Armenians to build better social and humanitarian life.

Any interference into Azerbaijan’s actions in this regard would be counterproductive and useless, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed.