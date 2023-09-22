Garibashvili comments on Saudi e-visa benefits

22 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Al Khateeb on Friday to discuss cooperation and define future plans, according to the Government Administration.

Garibashvili said that tourism was a “rapidly growing” sector of the Georgian economy, while Saudi Arabia was a “strategic and attractive market” for Georgia.

At the meeting Garibashvili welcomed Saudi initiatives towards principles of sustainable tourism, innovations and education.

The Georgian PM expressed his gratitude towards the Saudi Government for granting an opportunity of travel with digital visas to the citizens of Georgia, noting the move would facilitate an increased flow of tourists between the two countries.

The administration reported prospects of future cooperation were also discussed at the meeting in the areas of renewable energy, real estate and logistic hubs.