Turkey carries out successful anti-terrorist operation in Izmir

22 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish police detained 10 people believed to be linked to ISIS (the terrorist group banned in Russia) and have arrested five of them, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

Yerlikaya said Turkey's MIT intelligence agency, police and counter-terrorism squads carried out an operation in Izmir after intelligence showed the suspects had hidden supplies in the city, Hurriyet reported.

The authorities discovered explosive gels, materials used to make explosives, as well as weapons and ammunition hidden in the mountainous region of Izmir's Bornova district, Yerlikaya added.