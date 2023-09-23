Planes from Tehran to fly to Caucasus

23 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first delegation that arrived in Russia as part of visa-free group trips, which included representatives of leading Iranian travel agencies, was so impressed by the beauty of the North Caucasus that its head, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Air Transport and Tourist Agencies Rafii Hormatollah, proposed launching a new flight. It may connect Tehran with one of the airports in the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD).

Such a flight may appear on the flight schedule in the next month, Trend reports.

Guests from Iran have already visited the Elbrus region and the Chegem Gorge. They also met with leading tour operators of Kabardino-Balkaria. The trip of Iranian guests to the region continues.

Let us remind you that, as Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, it is expected that by the end of 2023, about 60,000 Iranian tourists will visit Russia within the framework of a visa-free regime, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation said.