New earthquake occurs in Kahramanmaraş

23 Sep. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş, in the south-east of the country, an earthquake has occurred again today. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) registered a fairly strong earthquake of magnitude 4.6, the authority said.

Tremors were registered at 11:22 in the Göksun region, AFAD said in a statement on the social network X (formerly Twitter), RIA Novosti reports.

It is also known that the hypocenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of 8.48 km. There were no reports of casualties or destruction.

Let us remind you, as Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, on February 6, Türkiye experienced a record natural disaster of the XXI century. This disaster became one of the three largest in the last 100 years. Two powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 took the lives of over 30 thousand people and destroyed 10 provinces. The province of Kahramanmaraş was the most affected by the disaster.