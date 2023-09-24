Impeachment of Zurabishvili: Constitutional Court of Georgia accepts claim

24 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, the lawsuit to declare impeachment of the President of Georgia was accepted by the Constitutional Court, the press service of the legislative body reports.

"The merits of the case will be considered by the plenum of the Constitutional Court of Georgia through an oral hearing with the participation of the authors of the submissions and the President of Georgia",



the Constitutional Court of Georgia said.

Why does the President of Georgia face the impeachment?

The impeachment was initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. She accused Salome Zurabishvili of violating the Constitution. The reason for the accusation was the president’s decision to go on a tour of European countries without coordinating it with the government.

Let us note that the Constitution of the republic states that the Government determines the country’s foreign policy. As for the president, he does not have independence in this and many other matters.