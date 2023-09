24 Sep. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Agdere of Armenian origin are setting their own houses on fire, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

Yesterday, multiple arson attacks were recorded at approximately 19:35 local time (18:35 Moscow time). They were noticed thanks to the technical surveillance equipment available to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Let us remind you that similar acts were committed by the local Armenian population in 2020.