Iran intends to restore JCPOA

24 Sep. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the serious intention of the republic's authorities to restore the JCPOA. According to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, this will become possible if other parties to the deal demonstrate their readiness to take this step.

"We always hold fruitful consultations with the [UN Secretary General] regarding the JCPOA. Communications with the US continue and the plan of Sultan of Oman [to restore the JCPOA] is still under consideration. If the other parties [to the deal] are ready, we are serious about restoring the JCPOA so that all parties return to [fulfilling] their obligations under the Oman Initiative",



Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Last Tuesday, September 21, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that Tehran expected sanctions against Iran to be lifted. According to him, this would be a significant step torwards the return to the JCPOA norms.

"The West tried to initiate contacts through some channels, but words must be accompanied by actions, conversations alone are not enough",

Ebrahim Raisi said.