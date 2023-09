25 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline on September 25.

The leaders will come together and discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, including ongoing redevelopment process in Karabakh, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said