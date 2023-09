25 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

It was defined that the outbuildings belonging to the Base Metals company, engaged in illegal activities for many years at the “Damirli” copper-molybdenum deposit located in the territory of Kalbajar region, were used for military purposes, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"During the inspection of the area, a large number of weapons and ammunition were found in the storage, created at the facilities of the above-mentioned company, and seized," the ministry said.