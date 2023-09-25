Iran foils 30 'terrorist’ attacks in Tehran

25 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran thwarted 30 terrorist attacks by ISIS (the terrorist group banned in Russia) in recent days, the Iranian intelligence ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 28 members of a "terrorist cell" affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group were arrested in different provinces.

The arrests were made following a series of raids in Tehran, Alborz and West Azerbaijan.

“In recent days, during a series of simultaneous operations in Tehran, Alborz and West Azerbaijan provinces, several terrorist bases and team houses were attacked, and 28 members of the said terrorist network were arrested,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the first bombings were being planned on September 16.

The objective of the attacks, the ministry said, was to "undermine security, causing panic and fear in society and incite riots and protests."