25 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian opposition activists have resumed Monday morning blocking streets in Yerevan, as well as highways outside it.

The declared goal of the disobedience action organized by the National Committee is to paralyze the traffic and the work of the government agencies.

At least 142 people have been detained during protests in Yerevan as of Monday morning, according to Armenia's Interior Ministry.

The opposition demands the resignation of PM Pashinyan and his government.