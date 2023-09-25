Azerbaijani Army truck blown up in Karabakh due to mine explosion

25 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two Azerbaijani servicemen have died as a result of mine explosion, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

On September 24, around 17:35 (GMT +4), a KAMAZ truck of the Azerbaijani Army was blown up due to a mine explosion. Another serviceman was injured, now his condition is stable, with no threat to his life.

"As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine, previously planted, on the path of ensuring the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azerbaijani army servicemen Akram Shadmanov and Tural Seyidov lost their lives. Another serviceman, Elvin Aliyev received various injuries. After receiving initial medical assistance, he was immediately evacuated to a nearby military medical facility," the ministry said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.