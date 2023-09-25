Leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye launch Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline

25 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, September 25, the ceremony of laying the gas pipeline Igdir-Nakhchivan took place. It was visited by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

During the event, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid the foundation of the gas pipeline.

Azerbaijani SOCAR and Turkish BOTAŞ take part in the construction of the facility. Work on the Azerbaijani part of the gas pipeline started in July this year. It is planned to complete the works until June 2024. The Turkish part is to be build until the beginning of 2025.

The gas pipeline has the capacity to transport 2 million cubic meters per day and 730 million cubic meters per year. It will fully meet the demand of Nakhchivan in gas. In the future, the pipeline capacity can increase by more than two times.

Let us remind you that Baku and Ankara signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the gas pipeline in December 2020.