25 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yuri Kim, Acting Assistant Secretary of State of the United States, specializing in European and Eurasian affairs, began her visit to Armenia. This was reported at the US Embassy in the republic.

Earlier, the USAID head Samantha Power arrived in Yerevan.

"The United States continues to contribute to Armenia's efforts to establish a dignified and lasting peace in the region",



Embassy of the USA said.