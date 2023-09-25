Reactor vessel for Akkuyu NPP to be sent to Türkiye

25 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The state-owned company Rosatom spoke about the ongoing work on the first Turkish nuclear power plant, Akkuyu.

The reactor vessel for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was shipped to Volgodonsk. On the night of September 26, it will be transported to the special berth of Atommash, from where it will travel 3 thousand km on a barge to its destination, Igor Kotov, General Director of Atomenergomash JSC, Rosatom State Corporation said.

The weight of the reactor vessel is 320 tons, its length is 13 m and the diameter is 4.5 m.

Of the four power units, one is already ready, the second will be ready before the end of 2023, a company representative shared.

"And we will finish works on the second unit (of the nuclear power plant) completely this year (...). We will add a little more capacity to the third unit next year",



Kotov said.

In addition to this, Rosatom is currently working on the production of equipment for the forth unit of the first Turkish NPP.

"We are starting to manufacture so that in 2025 the fourth power unit of Akkuyu will be fully provided with equipment and the entire nuclear steam production plant",



Kotov said.

Since the beginning of the year, Atommash has already shipped five reactors in the Rostov region, four of them are for foreign projects.