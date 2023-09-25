Details of explosion at Iranian oil refinery beсome known

25 Sep. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion at an oil refinery in Iranian Bandar Abbas occurred three days ago, on September 22, but it was reported about it only today, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

The gas leak, which caused the explosion, was not without casualties: one person was killed and four more were seriously injured, the head of the plant’s PR department, Seyed Mohammad Ali Mojtahed-zadeh said.

According to the agency, gas condensate detonated. Everything happened during planned emergency work in one of the processing workshops, but the work of the enterprise was not stopped.