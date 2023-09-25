Russian Foreign Ministry: Pashinyan shifts responsibility for his failures onto Russia

25 Sep. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that the message of the head of the government of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan dated September 24, 2023 contained unacceptable attacks against Russia.

"What we are witnessing is an attempt to shift responsibility for failures in domestic and foreign policies onto Moscow. The most recent utterances of N.V. Pashinyan confirm our earlier conclusions that destructive processes for our own country and our allied relations, inspired by the West and spurred on by official Yerevan, are not episodic, but systemic in nature",

Russian Foreign Ministry said

It is emphasized that the Armenian Prime Minister acknowledged the fact that the country was deliberately preparing for a turn away from Russia.

"Actions aimed at setting a different - Western - direction for Armenia by pointing to alleged mistakes made by the Russian Federation and the CSTO, while forgetting the many common interests in security and development our countries share. The United States and other NATO countries have set a goal to not only inflict strategic damage to Russia but to destabilise our common Eurasian space as well",

Russian Foreign Ministry said.