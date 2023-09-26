Explosion in Khankendi: Baku sends medical supplies

26 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Following the explosion of a fuel tank in Khankendi, Azerbaijan's central authorities have sent a vehicle there with medicines and medical supplies.

"To provide assistance to the injured, an ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products (sprays, painkillers, antibiotics, etc) for initially 200 people has been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road," the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

On September 25, a fuel tank exploded at the filling station near the city of Khankendi. As a result, there are casualties. Details of the incident are being clarified.