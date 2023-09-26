U.S. sanctions five more Russian companies

The United States imposed sanctions on several Russian companies on September 25.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced sanctions against 28 entities in total, nine of which were implicated in the effort to sell parts to the blacklisted Special Technology Center to make drones for Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.
According to the department, these companies' behavior "seeks to undermine U.S. national security interests."
- The China-based company Asia Pacific Links Ltd. and four Russian companies - Device Consulting, Grant Instrument, SMT-iLogic, and Streloy - were sanctioned for the alleged efforts to evade U.S. export controls.
- Three Finnish companies - Evolog Oy, Luminor Oy, and Siberica Oy - and ICW-Industrial Components Weirich from Germany were similarly added to the U.S. trade blacklist.
- Another 10 additional companies from China, one other from Russia, five from Pakistan, two from Oman and one from the UAE were also sanctioned.