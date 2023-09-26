U.S. sanctions five more Russian companies

26 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States imposed sanctions on several Russian companies on September 25.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced sanctions against 28 entities in total, nine of which were implicated in the effort to sell parts to the blacklisted Special Technology Center to make drones for Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.

According to the department, these companies' behavior "seeks to undermine U.S. national security interests."