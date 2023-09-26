U.S. authorities had first contact with Armenians of Khankendi

26 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from the United States visited the registration center for Karabakh emigrants who decided to move to Armenia on September 25, TASS reported.

The registration centre in Syunik province was visited by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

Part of the Armenian population of Khankendi, after the Azerbaijani army carried out anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region and talks on reintegration and passportization have been launched, was not ready to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. These residents of Khankendi chose to go to Armenia, where a registration center was set up in the city of Goris, in Armenia's Syunik province. It is located in the building of the city drama theater.