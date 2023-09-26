Azerbaijani hospitals ready to receive injured in Khankendi explosion

26 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hospitals in Aghdam, Sabirabad, and Saatly regions of Azerbaijan vacated to receive patients from Khankandi, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"We are in regular contact with the ICRC and also directly with representatives of Armenian residences in Karabakh to be responsive to humanitarian needs on the ground," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

To provide assistance to the people injured in the explosion ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies and food was dispatched yesterday and today.

Helicopter from Armenia

In addition, Hikmet Hajiyev said that helicopter with medical team was allowed to arrive in Karabakh, from Armenia. The helicopter was allowed to take aboard people in need of medical assistance, as well as provide treatment on the ground.

ICRC access

"We are currently working on providing ICRC with exceptional access through Gorus-Gafan-Eyvazli-Fuzuli-Shusha-Khankandi road for medical evacuations and aid delivery," the official added.

Victimes and injured

An explosion at the filling station near Khankendi occurred on September 25. At least 20 people died, nearly 300 people were injured.