Putin and Raisi discuss Karabakh in phone talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a phone call today, the Kremlin press service said.
The phone call was initiated by the Iranian side.
Situation in Karabakh
The presidents had a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Karabakh and the normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations.
The Rusian head of state also briefed Raisi about the work of Russian peacekeepers.
"The presidents of Russia and Iran emphasized the importance of resolving all issues exclusively through peaceful, political and diplomatic means. Mutual interest was expressed in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform [Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Iran, Turkey]," the statement reads.
Iran and BRICS
Tehran’s full-scale involvement in BRICS’ activities was also discussed.
"Ebrahim Raisi gave thanks for supporting Iran’s application for BRICS membership. The sides discussed steps to ensure Iran’s smooth integration into the association’s full-format activities taking into account Russia’s presidency in 2024," the statement reads.