Putin and Raisi discuss Karabakh in phone talks

26 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a phone call today, the Kremlin press service said.

The phone call was initiated by the Iranian side.

Situation in Karabakh

The presidents had a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Karabakh and the normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations.

The Rusian head of state also briefed Raisi about the work of Russian peacekeepers.

"The presidents of Russia and Iran emphasized the importance of resolving all issues exclusively through peaceful, political and diplomatic means. Mutual interest was expressed in intensifying the work of the 3+3 regional consultative platform [Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Iran, Turkey]," the statement reads.

Iran and BRICS

Tehran’s full-scale involvement in BRICS’ activities was also discussed.