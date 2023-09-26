Azerbaijani Armed Forces raise country's flag in villages near Agdere

26 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani military raised the state flag of Azerbaijan in two villages of the Agdere district.

According to videos distributed on social networks, the Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the village of Syrkhavend and in the village of Ballygaya. Thus, Azerbaijan continues establishing control over the settlements of the Agdere region.

Until recently, these territories were in the temporary deployment zone of Russian peacekeepers. The local anti-terrorist operation of Azerbaijan in Khankendi allowed the withdrawal of Armenian militants, and now Azerbaijani control has been completely restored in the Agdere region.