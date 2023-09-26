Erdoğan calls on Turkish people to get rid of "shameful constitution"

26 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye needs to get rid of the "shame of the constitution" adopted after the military coup, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"From now on, Türkiye must get rid of the shame of a constitution adopted after a military coup. My people deserve a civil, liberal constitution that meets the conditions of the era",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The country's new fundamental law should become the key to its further successful development, and all political forces should take an active part in its development.

Erdoğan had repeatedly noted that the current Turkish constitution, which had been adopted in 1982, did not meet modern requirements, despite a number of amendments made to the document.