Iranian Foreign Minister speaks about Japan's initiative on Iranian nuclear program

26 Sep. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tokyo has proposed an initiative to restore Iran's nuclear deal with the Group of Six, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Hossein Amir Abdollahian said today in an interview with the Japanese Kyodo agency.

"Iran considers any Japanese initiative that meets our interests as positive and welcomes Tokyo’s constructive role in restoring the nuclear deal",



Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry also complained that the process of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program is being delayed by the intransigence of the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany and their interference in the internal affairs of Iran, the Iranian news agency IRNA reports.

The Minister did not talk about the details of this initiative, noting that he himself learned about it only in the summer during his visit to Tokyo.