26 Sep. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian container ship Ascalon, sailing from Tuzla to Russia, will be towed to the Sea of Marmara. This was reported by the Turkish Coast Guard.

Earlier, the ship's engine broke down, after which its crew asked the Turkish coast guard for help.

"The Ascalon vessel entered the Bosphorus for anchorage in the Ahırkapı area under the coordination of the Istanbul Vessel Traffic Service Center",

Headquarters of the Coast Guard said.