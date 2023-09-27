Azerbaijan marks third anniversary of Patriotic War

27 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Remembrance Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the second Karabakh war.

Today, exactly three years ago, the 44-day second Karabakh war started. Azerbaijan's Armed Forces defeated the Armenian army and restored the country's territorial integrity.

Established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated December 2, 2020, the holiday is held on September 27, the day when the war began.The whole country and millions of Azerbaijanis in various countries remember the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the Karabakh region from the Armenian occupation.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post in her official social media account on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

"Blessed memory about our heroes fallen for Motherland will live forever in our hearts! May Allah rest souls of our martyrs!" the statement reads.

Former Turkish Ambassador, representative of the Turkish IMZA Social Development Support Public Union, co-chair of the Union of Elders of Türkiye and the Turkic World Hulusi Kilic reffered to September 27 as the Day of Pride for the Turkic world.