UEFA allows Russian U17 teams to compete internationally

27 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has made a decision to allow Russian under-17 football teams to compete internationally this season, the union’s press service said.

The UEFA Executive Committee has suggested that Russian teams be allowed to participate, but without the display of their national flag and anthem.

Additionally, the proposal stipulates that the matches involving Russian teams should not be held on Russian soil.

UEFA also noted that all other Russian teams and clubs remain suspended until the conflict in Ukraine is over.