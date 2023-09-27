Erdogan pushes Armenia to open Zangezur corridor

27 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of opening the Zangezur corridor land route.

"Hopefully, we will realize the Zangezur corridor as soon as possible and make our road and rail communication with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan uninterrupted through Nakhchivan," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader expressed hope to turn the region into a basin of peace and prosperity through joint projects.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan will complete the construction of the railway on its territory, which is part of the Zangezur corridor, by the end of 2024.