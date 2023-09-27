Georgia says continues work to obtain EU candidate status

27 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson discussed Georgia’s progress on the implementation of the 12-point conditions outlined by the EU last year for granting the country its membership candidate status.

At the meeting hosted as part of his ongoing Brussels trip, Darchiashvili once again expressed his country’s readiness to “make maximum efforts” in fulfilling EU priorities.

The meeting focused on the importance of granting the candidate status to Georgia, with the sides expressing hope that the country’s progress on the path of European integration would be “taken into account and properly reflected” in the European Commission’s upcoming report.

The conversation also touched on the globally important energy projects with the involvement of Georgia, as well as reviewed the importance of deepening cooperation in the direction of green energy development.