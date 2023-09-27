Ilham Aliyev updates Blinken on withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territory

27 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's anti-terror measures in Karabakh lasted less than 24 hours, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call, the Azerbaijhani press service reported.

The Azerbaijani president said that civilians had not been harmed.

President Aliyev said that there is an ongoing process of disarming illegal Armenian armed forces and their withdrawing from the territory of Azerbaijan. He added that activities are underway to ensure the rights of Armenian residents living in Karabakh.

"The head of state pointed out that the dialogue on reintegration issues is going on between representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenian residents with Azerbaijan sending humanitarian assistance to the Armenian residents and infrastructure being restored in the territory," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani leader underlined that there is ongoing cooperation with the ICRC to provide aid to the Armenian residents.