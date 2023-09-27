Ministry of Internal Affairs reveals average size of “Caucasian” bribe

27 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Despite all the efforts made to combat corruption, bribery continues to flourish in the North Caucasus. Thus, the “average” size of a “Caucasian” bribe has been established.

In 2023 alone, 115 people were detained in the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD) for providing bribes. Over 500 criminal cases were initiated in the district regarding corruption cases and even the “average” amount of a bribe in the region was established, Sergei Bachurin, head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District said.

“In total, over the past period, 566 criminal cases were initiated, 335 people were suspected of committing crimes. 137 crimes are linked with bribery. The average bribe in the district amounts to 103,000 rubles,”

- Sergey Bachurin said