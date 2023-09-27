When and for how long Uralsk airport to be closed?

27 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The airport of the capital of the West Kazakhstan region will be closed for several days in mid-October. The reason is repair work to restore the taxiway.

It will not be possible to get to Uralsk by plane for several days in October, since the local airport will be closed for maintenance, the head of the airport press service, Ainagul Sakpusunova, informs.

She explained that the taxiway surface needs updating. The airport will neither accept nor dispatch flights at this time.

How long will the airport in Uralsk be closed?

According to the press secretary, it will not be possible to use the Uralsk airport from 2:00 October 8 until 5:00 October 10, as well as on October 12 from 1:30 to 17:00.

“This is a forced measure aimed at ensuring the safety of aircraft operation and passenger service, ”

— Ainagul Sakpusunova said.