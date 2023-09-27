Lack of mosques creates dissatisfaction, Muslim Spiritual Directorate says

27 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian cities with a population of over 1 million need new mosques, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims said in a statement. The Muslim Spiritual Directorate is confident that the lack of mosques is causing tension, including among those who do not profess Islam.

The Russian Muslim Spiritual Directorate criticized the insufficient development of Islamic infrastructure in Russian regions. The issue was discussed at the management plenum and was reflected in the final resolution.

The statement underlines the need to open Muslim cultural and educational centers, spread the halal industry, and develop Islamic banking.

“We emphasize that the absence of mosques in cities with a population of over 1 million provokes tension and discontent among both the Muslim population and non-Muslims,”

– the resolution of the Russian Muslim Spiritual Directorate reads.