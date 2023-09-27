Drones banned in Dagestan

27 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Egor Tikhonov/Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan officially banned drones. The law banning the use of UAVs was signed by the head of the republic.

Flying drones is now illegal in Dagestan. The relevant decision was made by Sergey Melikov.

According to the decree of the head of the region, only government agencies and organizations that are involved in the implementation of defense orders will be able to use drones.

The ban will remain in force until the basic readiness level is cancelled. It started operating almost a year ago, in October, when Vladimir Putin established 4 response modes: maximum, medium, increased and basic. Basic readiness level is in all regions of the North Caucasian Federal District.