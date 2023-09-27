Children injured in bus accident in Israel

27 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 30 school-age children were injured as a result of a school bus roll-over near the city of Beit Shemesh.

A school bus overturned Wednesday evening on Highway 395 near the city of Beit Shemesh in Israel. More than 30 people were injured.

All victims received the necessary medical care, some required hospitalization: they are in Jerusalem hospitals. The condition of two victims is assessed as serious.

According to the preliminary version, the bus driver lost consciousness after the bus's brakes failed. As a result, the bus slid onto the side of the road and overturned.