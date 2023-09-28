Shooting in Dagestan leaves two dead, three injured

28 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A shooting Russia's region of Dagestan has left two people dead and three people injured, according to the Dagestani Interior Ministry.

The shooting occurred in the village of Levashi at about 5:30 p.m. on September 27. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and three people incurred injuries. One of those killed is a police officer.

A conflict between two people ended in gunshots after more people joined the confrontation, which took place at a local airfield. The police officer was at the scene to investigate the argument. An investigation is underway.

Law enforcement officers have detained three people involved in the shootout.

"Three wanted participants in the incident have been detained and taken to the police station. Measures have been taken to detain the rest of the wanted individuals. During a fight, one of the participants took out a gun and opened fire on the conflicting people. In response, another participant in the incident took out an assault rifle and opened fire on the crowd," the press service said.

It was added that later, with the involvement of more than 25 relatives from both sides, they went to a wasteland next to the local airfield to have it out with each other.