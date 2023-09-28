Armenia one step away from adopting scandalous anti-Russian law

28 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The committee on state and legal issues of Armenia’s National Assembly has approved today a draft law on ratification of the Rome Statute and joining the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The draft law presented by Armenia's representative on international legal issues Yeghishe Kirakosyan will be considered at the next session of the parliament.

The Russian side has repeatedly warned its Armenian counterparts that joining the Rome Statute could entail extremely negative consequences for relations with Russia.

Armenia's ambassador to Moscow Vagharshak Harutiunyan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in September, where he was given a stern presentation in connection with Yerevan's unfriendly actions in light of the Armenian side's ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC.

In March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. Moscow said that the ICC's judgments have no legal effect for Russia.