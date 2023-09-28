Powerful blast rocks Tashkent

28 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A massive explosion followed by a large blaze occurred this morning at a warehouse in the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent.

One person was killed and 162 injured by a powerful explosion that sparked a fire and shattered windows in apartment blocks nearby, authorities in Uzbekistan said.

A teenage boy died after a window frame fell on him, the health ministry said, adding that 24 people had been hospitalised, but faced no threat to their lives, while 138 were treated for injuries.

The blast happened at a warehouse close to Tashkent’s airport.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan said that a fire broke out in one of the warehouses in city’s Sergeli district after the facility was struck by lightning.

The warehouse was owned by Inter Logistics LLC, the ministry said.