Azerbaijan sends Ministry of Emergency Situations vehicles to Karabakh

28 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another 10 special-purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and 50 personnel were sent to Khankendi in order to carry out search-and-rescue and other necessary security measures in the area in connection with the incident on September 27.

A fire that broke out in a park of fuel tanks at a gas station near Khankendi was quickly extinguished by the forces of the State Fire Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, according to the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

Earlier on September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station near Khankendi. As a result of the incident, there are dead and injured people.