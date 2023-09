28 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Jabrayil district on September 28.

The head of state has participated in the foundation laying ceremony for an administrative building in Jabrayil. He has also got acquainted with the construction work at the Jabrayil residential complex.

President Aliyev has participated in the opening ceremony of the Jabrayil Digital Management Center of Azerishig.