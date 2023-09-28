Azerbaijani builder dies under rubble in Karabudakhkent

28 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Dagestan

Dagestani rescuers, while clearing the rubble of a one-story building under construction that collapsed in Karabudakhkent, found the body of a builder from Azerbaijan.

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Dagestan found the body of one of the builders, who turned out to be an Azerbaijani citizen, under the rubble of a one-story commercial building under construction that collapsed in Karabudakhkent, the press service of the main department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the republic reported.

Today, while pouring a monolithic concrete roof, a formwork filled with liquid concrete fell. Two construction workers who got out from under the rubble said that one more person remained under the debris.

"The man's body has been recovered,”

- the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Dagestan informs.