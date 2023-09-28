Passenger from Türkiye hiding jewelry in foil caught in Moscow

28 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Sheremetyevo, during an inspection of the luggage of a woman arriving from Türkiye, over 150 pieces of jewelry were found. The offender hid the jewelry in foil and aluminum cans.

A smuggler was caught in Moscow - a passenger arriving from Türkiye was illegally carrying almost 160 pieces of jewelry.

“Customs officers found 158 pieces of jewelry in the luggage of a passenger from Türkiye. She hid earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces in soda cans, perfume boxes and among personal items, after wrapping them in foil,”

– the Federal Customs Service reports.

The offender was caught during an inspection at Sheremetyevo. The woman explained that she packed the jewelry not to damage it during the flight.

The seized jewelry is valued at 1.2 mln rubles; all items are made of silver.