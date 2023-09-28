Gazprom reduces gas production by 25%

28 Sep. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gas production decreased by a quarter in the 1H, Gazprom reports. The reason was reduced demand against the backdrop of warm weather and stable gas reserves in Europe.

In the 1H, Gazprom produced 25% less gas than in the same period last year, the company’s report reads.

Gas sales in the first half of the year were 26.5% lower than last year due to the situation on the domestic and foreign markets . The company explained the cuts with a number of factors.

"The slowdown in economic activity in Europe contributed to maintaining gas consumption at low levels. At the same time, the demand for Russian gas in this region was also influenced by geopolitical factors and the high level of gas reserves in European underground gas storage facilities,”

– Gazprom informs.