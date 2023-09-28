Gas explosion occurs in Istanbul

28 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Istanbul, a gas exploded in one of the residential buildings. As a result of an accident, one person died, two were hospitalized with serious injures.

A gas leak on the top floor of a six-story building in Istanbul's Bahçelievler district resulted in an explosion. The windows in the neighboring buildings shattered as a result of the explosion.

As a result of the incident, one person died; two of the four victims were badly injured.

Firefighters and ambulances are working on the scene.

An investigation into the incident is underway.