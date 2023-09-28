EU budget - main donors and recipients

28 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Germany continues to feed the EU budget. It turned out to be the main donor to Europe in 2022. The main recipient is Poland.

The main donor among the countries of the European Union is Germany.

Last year, Germany's contribution to the EU budget was €19.7 bln higher than received financial aid, while payments to the general budget decreased by €1.7 bln compared to 2021.

EU Donors

According to data provided on the website of the Institute of German Economics (IW) in Cologne, each German citizen gave on average €237 more than he received - thus making the country the leader in per capita contributions. Major donors also include Ireland and Sweden.

Who are the main recipients in the EU?

Based on the data published by the institute, by the end of last year, Poland became the main recipient of funds from the general budget of the European Union - the amount received exceeded the country’s investments by almost €12 bln. Also, in the top three recipients are Romania and Hungary.